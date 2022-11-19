PETA says King Charles III has banned foie gras from all royal residences

King Charles III has prohibited foie gras at all royal residences, according to the UK animal rights organisation PETA. When contacted by AFP, which has seen a letter to the group from a royal official, Buckingham Palace did not respond right away.

“I can affirm that neither the Royal Household nor the Royal Residences purchase foie gras, nor are there any plans to amend this policy,” the letter reads.

Tony Johnstone-Burt, the Master of the King's Household, signed it and dated it November 10.

Due to the forced feeding of ducks and geese to enlarge their livers, PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has long fought to have foie gras banned.

It claimed that when Charles was the Prince of Wales, he had already withdrawn the "despicable product" from royal residences.

According to PETA, all royal palaces, including Buckingham Palace, are covered by His Majesty's humanitarian policy.

The group announced that as a token of appreciation, it will send the king a basket filled with vegan-chef-made fake "faux gras".

In the UK, foie gras pate, a delicacy that is frequently consumed around Christmas, can now be imported but not made there. An import embargo had been intended by the government.

Additionally, PETA is urging the monarch to use faux fur for his coronation next year rather than stoat-derived ermine robes.

Additionally, it wants the characteristic bearskin hats the king's guard wears to be replaced with synthetic fur.