From Bhubaneswar to Sharm El-Sheikh, journey of India's youngest climate activist

“My life was hit by Cyclone Titli and Fani,” said 11 years old Licypriya Kangujam, India’s youngest climate activist. Born in Manipur but later moved to Bhubaneswar, the consequences of climate change had an early impact on Licypriya’s life. For the first time, she experienced the destruction caused by natural calamities when two devastating cyclones, Titli in 2018 and Fani in 2019, slammed the eastern coastal region, prompting Licypriya into round-the-clock climate activism.

In this interview, we talk to Licypriya Kangujam about her recent confrontation with the UK Climate Minister, her meeting with different world leaders, and her message for the current generation.

WION: In a recent video that got viral, we saw you confronting the UK Climate Minister Zac Goldsmith at the COP27 summit. Tell us about it and did you get any valid response from him?

Licypriya Kangujam: It was a very sudden incident. I confronted Mr. Goldsmith at the COP27 Summit because he wasn’t answering my question about when would his government release the climate activists, who are in prison because of protesting against oil and gas licences across the UK. Instead of answering my question, he ran away but I followed him for a couple of minutes and repeatedly asked him the same question. Later he told me that he had no idea about it and that he can’t do anything. Even his lady secretary tried to push me two times and tried to close the door to stop me. It was very shameful behavior from a minister.

WION: As we have seen you meet a number of world leaders, we want to know how it went and did they acknowledge your concerns?

Licypriya Kangujam: No, they don't hear our concerns but we want them to act now otherwise our planet would be dying soon.

WION: How do you manage your studies and activism hand in hand? And what message would you like to give to the current generation?