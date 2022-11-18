'He is finding it...' - Wayne Rooney responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on him in explosive interview

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to make the headlines following his explosive interview with British broadcaster Piers Morgan. Ronaldo has opened up on several aspects during the recent interaction and his comments on his strained relationship with Manchester United, equation with arch-rival Lionel Messi, etc. have made heads turn. Among all this, the 37-year-old Portuguese captain also commented on former England and Man United player Wayne Rooney.

Rooney and Ronaldo shared the dressing room during the latter's first stint at the Old Trafford club. However, it seems things have taken a turn for the worse in the current scenario following Rooney's criticism on the Portugal captain for his ordinary run in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL) season for the Red Devils. Responding to the former England captain's remarks on his current form, Ronaldo told Morgan, "I don’t know why he criticises me so badly… probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level. I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true."

To this, Rooney has now reacted and told CNN, "He’s a fantastic player. Him and Messi are probably the two best players to play the game. It’s not criticism, what I’ve said is age comes to all of us, Cristiano is finding it hard to deal with that."

Further, Rooney opened up on Ronaldo's dig at Man United owners and him having no respect for team manager Erik Ten Hag. In this regard, he said, "He’s done a interview (with Morgan) and it’s gone global. It's strange some of the comments but I’m sure #mufc will deal with it once they see the full interview and take whatever action they need to take."

On Friday (November 18), the Man United released an official statement indicating that they will take appropriate steps against CR7 for his explosive remarks against the club. "Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview. We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion," the statement read. It is reported that Ronaldo is most likely to be sacked for contract breach and won't be paid a penny of remaining £16 million by the Red Devils.