Aus vs Eng: When and where to watch Australia vs England 2nd ODI - IST time and streaming details

After winning the T20 World Cup 2022 edition, in Australia, Jos Buttler-led England shifted their focus to the ODI format as they met hosts Australia in the three-match series opener on Thursday (November 17). Being asked to bat first, Buttler & Co. were reduced to 118 for 5 and in deep trouble before Dawid Malan's 128-ball 134 propelled them to a challenging 287for 9 in 50 overs. In reply, Australia didn't sweat hard and chased down the total with six wickets and 19 balls in hand courtesy of fifties from David Warner (86), Travis Head (69) and Steve Smith's 80 not out.

With a 1-0 series lead, Pat Cummins & Co. are off to a flier and will aim to wrap up the series with an unassailable 2-0 lead in the second and penultimate ODI on Saturday (November 19). Both sides will meet in Sydney and another high-scoring encounter can be expected. Will England, also the ODI champions, bounce back in style and keep the series alive or surrender tamely versus the Men in Yellow?

Here's everything you need to know about the second ODI - date, IST, streaming details, etc. -

When is Australia vs England 2nd ODI match taking place?

Australia vs England 2nd ODI is set to take place on November 19, 2022.

Where is Australia vs England 2nd ODI being held?

Australia vs England 2nd ODI will be played at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG.

At what time Australia vs England 2nd ODI taking place?

Australia vs England 2nd ODI will kick off at 8:50 am (IST).

How to watch Australia vs England 2nd ODI live telecast?

Australia vs England 2nd ODI's live telecast will be available on Sony Sports 5 in India.

How to watch Australia vs England 2nd ODI live streaming?

Australia vs England 2nd ODI live streaming will be on the SonyLiv app.

Squads:

Australia Squad: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Marcus Stoinis, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins(c), Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar