As Twitter gasps for stability, this is how you can save your tweets for future

Twitter users are now increasingly wondering if they will get to keep parts of their online selves, as the blue bird continues to gasp for stability amid Elon Musk's ultimatum to its employees demanding an "extremely hardcore" work-mode. After Musk laid off thousands of Twitter employees soon after taking over as social media company's owner, users are increasingly reporting log-in failures and glitched home pages. Following these chaotic developments, researchers are now urging users with noted desperation to download their tweets in case Twitter implodes completely.

'Now is the time' to archive your tweets

Since the launch of internet, digital archiving, the process of preserving online content for future use, has become part and parcel of an ever-expanding world of online universe. Experts are now urging Twitter users to save their tweets in case the microblogging platform as it is known, does not remain the go-to social media platform in the immediate future.

“If there’s something you care about on Twitter, now’s the time to become like a temporary expert in digital archiving measures,” Caroline Sinders, an artificial intelligence researcher and fellow with the UK’s Information Commissioner’s Office, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

Several media outlets and whistleblowers maintain their own data of deleted tweets from public officials. PolitiTweet, a New York-based public archive, has been archiving the tweets from celebrities, politicians and public figures in order to "keep the powerful accountable".

But what about an ordinary Robin, Rebecca or Rani on Twitter? What if they have to archive their own tweets?

This is how you can archive your tweets

The Internet Archive, a non-profit founded in 1996, is the largest public web archive and offers publicly available tools to upload and save content online. It has archived more than 625 billion web pages – including a number of tweets. However, the archive of Twitter may look quite different from their original online version with stumbles to download media attached with tweets or subsequent replies.

At the time of filing this report, 'Good Bye Twitter' and 'RIP Twitter' continue to be among top trends on the platform. Users are offering apprehensive goodbyes and listing the other social media platforms where they can still be found.

