Rafael Nadal reacts after Novak Djokovic granted visa to take part in Australian Open 2023.

Novak Djokovic had a torrid time at the start of 2022. Landing in Australia to defend his Australian Open title, the Serbian was in for a shock as he was kept in a detention centre, due to his unvaccinated status, and deported back to his home country prior to the start of the competition. This led to him being handed a three-year visa ban. However, things have turned in his favour recently with Djokovic's visa ban being overturned and he will now be eligible to take part in the 2023 Australian Open.

Djokovic's arch-rival Rafael Nadal has now opened up on the Serbian's visa being overturned. Speaking to the media after beating Casper Ruud in ATP Finals 2022, the Spaniard Nadal said, “I always said the same. Tennis is better when the best players are on the court. At the end, we don't have to create many stories. Even if was a big mess what happened last year in Australia, was not good for our sport. That was past. Roger is not playing anymore. I missed a lot of Grand Slams for injuries. Last year Novak was not able to play there. That's past."

“What's next is Novak will be able to play again. That's the best news possible, especially knowing that now the virus is more under control - seems - around the world. So why not? Happy for him. Happy for the tournament. Happy for the fans. That's it," he added.