R&B singer B Smyth passes away at the age of 28
Rapper B. Smyth dies at 28
Story highlights
The rapper, whose real name was Brandon Smith, was best known for his hit track 'Twerkoholic.'
The rapper, whose real name was Brandon Smith, was best known for his hit track 'Twerkoholic.'
R&B singer B Smyth has passed away after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis, a rare lung disease. He was just 28 years old.
The musician's death was confirmed by his brother, Denzil. Sharing an emotional video message on his official Instagram handle, he wrote, "Hello, I’m Denzil, my #BSmyth brother, and today regretfully I have to announce that my brother has passed away this morning from respiratory failure after a long battle with pulmonary fibrosis."
"My brother was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single, #Twerkoholic Part 2, while he was in the ICU; it really brought a big smile to his face."
"So on behalf of my brother and my family, we want to say thank you to all of you for all of your love and support throughout the years. We ask for privacy during these difficult times.
He concluded the caption, writing, "We also want to say thank you for all of your prayers." #RIPBSMYTH I love you, bro! 🙏🏾☁️ @1trekk''
The Florida-born rapper started his career on Youtube by uploading videos of him singing his version of many hit songs by singers like Michael Jackson, Rihanna, and Frank Ocean, among others.
Later, he signed a deal with Motown Records in 2012 and released his first single, 'Leggo,' with 2 Chainz. The song was featured on Billboard's Hot R&B Songs chart at the 12th spot.
Born Brandon Smith, he was best known for his hit track 'Twerkoholic.' The song, which was released in 2014, was streamed 13 million times on Spotify and raked in 17 million views on YouTube.