Manchester United ready to take appropriate steps against Cristiano Ronaldo after his explosive remarks

Cristiano Ronaldo in his latest and most controversial interview with British journalist Piers Morgan not only broke the internet with his loud remarks but also left a bad taste in his current club Manchester United. By going all out against the structure, development, and even the legends of the club, it looks unlikely that he will further participate in any of the activities related to the Red Devils.

Although no official action is taken against the star striker yet, it is well believed that Manchester United has initiated a process that could eventually lead to a fallout between the two.

"Manchester United has this morning initiated appropriate steps in response to Cristiano Ronaldo's recent media interview," the club said in a statement. "We will not be making further comment until this process reaches its conclusion."

Meanwhile, during a match against rivals Tottenham Hotspurs this season, Ronaldo was suspended for refusing to come on as a substitute. While talking to Piers Morgan, the five-time Balon Dór spoke in detail about this incident and said he felt ‘provoked’ by manager Eric Ten Hag.

"I think he did it on purpose," said Ronaldo. "I felt provoked. I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me."

However, the club legend made a return and even captained his team in the match against Aston Villa, which they lost by 1-3.

During his first stint with Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, Cristiano Ronaldo won everything that there was to win, including three Premier League titles and a Champions League. Now, since returning to the club last year, he hasn’t really tasted success trophy-wise. Although he scored 24 goals upon his arrival at Old Trafford, the club failed to reach the Champions League having finished sixth on the points table.