FIFA World Cup: Flight carrying Poland players to Qatar escorted by F-16 fighter jets
Amid war-related tensions in the northernmost hemisphere, Polish players reached Qatar with F-16 fighter jets guarding them.
A few days before a Russian missile hit the Ukraine-Poland border killing two people, and causing tension across the country. In these times of uncertainties, the Polish players flew in a plane to Qatar that was heavily guarded by F-16 fighter jets providing them security.
"We were escorted to the southern border of Poland by F16 planes! Thank you and greetings to the pilots!” the official account of the Polish national team posted on Twitter.
Do południowej granicy Polski eskortowały nas samoloty F16! ✈️ Dziękujemy i pozdrawiamy panów pilotów! 🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/7WLuM1QrhZ— Łączy nas piłka (@LaczyNasPilka) November 17, 2022
Here let's have a look at Poland's 26-man squad -
Goalkeepers: Wojciech Szczęsny, Łukasz Skorupski, Kamil Grabara
Defenders: Kamil Glik, Bartosz Bereszyński, Jan Bednarek, Artur Jędrzejczyk, Matty Cash, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kiwior, Robert Gumny, Mateusz Wieteska
Midfielders: Grzegorz Krychowiak, Kamil Grosicki, Piotr Zieliński, Przemysław Frankowski, Sebastian Szymański, Damian Szymański, Szymon Żurkowski, Krystian Bielik, Jakub Kamiński, Michał Skóraś
Forwards: Robert Lewandowski, Arkadiusz Milik, Krzysztof Piątek, Karol Świderski
The Polish team is in Group C with Argentina, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico in it.
Their fixture goes as follows -
22 November: Mexico vs Poland
26 November: Poland vs Saudi Arabia
30 November: Poland vs Argentina
Get ready for showdown time in Qatar
The FIFA World Cup is also set to begin in two days' time and everyone seems to be gearing up for it. The football carnival is hosted in the Middle East this time, in Qatar, a country whose population is 3 million. Although the vibe box is ticked nicely, there has been some grey lining that is causing trouble for the fans.
For instance, in a recent update, the Qatar organizers have done a U-turn on selling beer inside the stadiums despite FIFA already signing a multi-million dollar deal with the German beer brand Budweiser. As per the sources, only permitted bars at some of the hotels will be allowed to serve liquor alongside a handful of fan zone areas. Everywhere else only non-alcoholic drinks will be served.
Not only this, the ticket pricing at the World Cup is recorded to be the highest ever with ranges going skyrocketing. As claimed in a study by Keller Sports, the fans paid an average price of 214 pounds for a seat at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the number has climbed up to an average of 286 pounds for one ticket in this year’s World Cup.