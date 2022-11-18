Quentin Tarantino is planning to make a TV series next

Quentin Tarantino is coming to the small screen. The acclaimed director and screenwriter revealed that he is planning to shoot an eight-episode TV series in 2023. Tarantino spoke about his new project while promoting his book 'Cinema Speculation' in New York. The Oscar-winning writer-director had recently teamed up with Netflix to turn his 2015 film 'The Hateful Eight' into a four-episode miniseries.

Specific plot details about what the show is actually about are still under wraps.



This isn't the first time that the director would be working for television. Back in In 2005, he directed two episodes of the hit show 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.'



He also has writing credits on 'From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series,' a TV spin-off based on the 1996 horror-action vampire movie, 'From Dusk Till Dawn,' starring himself and George Clooney.



There were also reports earlier this year that the filmmaker would direct some episodes of 'Justified: City Primeval,' FX’s limited series reboot based on 2010′s “Justified,” starring Timothy Olyphant.



Tarantino's shift to TV production doesn't come as a surprise to his fans as the director has been hinting at quitting cinema for some years now.



“I don’t believe you should stay onstage until people are begging you to get off,” he told Deadline. “I like the idea of leaving them wanting a bit more. I do think directing is a young man’s game, and I like the idea of an umbilical cord connection from my first to my last movie.”