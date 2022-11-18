11 dog breeds banned as some Indian cities bring sweeping regulations amid rise in pet attacks

Amid a rise in pet canine attacks, several cities in India have brought in strict regulations that seek to punish owners if any such incident take place.

Cities near the national capital Delhi — Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad — have of late seen a spate of incidents of pet dogs randomly attacking passers-by, and in some cases the owners.

This has prompted the authorities to impose tough measures to deter such incidents. While Gurugram and Ghaziabad have banned 11 foreign dog breeds as pets, Noida has released a list of actions to be taken, including a Rs 10,000 ($124) fine.

On Tuesday, the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum ordered the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) to ban 11 foreign breeds, and ordered to cancel the registration granted to such banned dog breeds and take them into its custody.

The other directions also include mandatory metal chains, tokens for all dogs, and one family allowed to keep only one dog as a pet.

The order, which took effect from November 15, has banned American Pit-bull terriers, Dogo Argentino, Rottweiler, Neapolitan mastiff, Boerboel, Presa Canario, Wolf dog, Bandog, American Bulldog, Fila Brasileiro and Cane Corso.

The Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation (GMC) has also banned Pit Bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino breeds as pets.

"The three breeds -- Pit Bull, Rottweiler and Dogo Argentino -- are ferocious, and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No licence will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad," BJP leader and GMC councillor Sanjay Singh told PTI news agency.

The civic authorities in Noida have issued new regulations making anti-rabies vaccination of pet dogs mandatory, and a fine of Rs 10,000 to be recovered from owners if their pet dogs attack anyone. They would also have to bear the hospital cost of the victim.

(With inputs from agencies)