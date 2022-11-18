Ba ba damn sheep: Herd seen walking in circles for 10 days straight in China

Sheep are known to follow their herdmates quite blindly and without a thought. Many farmers will tell you that its just a matter of nudging the Sheep that's in the front in the right direction and the herd follows. But there has to be a limit to this tendency right? A sheep might just think its too tired to follow the herd or something right? But it appears the ingrained tendency to follow the animal in front runs so deep that it makes the Sheep forget basic necessities like food and water.

A herd of Sheep was seen walking in a circle for 10 days straight! The baffling incident was caught on CCTV camera installed in the pen.

The bizarre scene unfolded in a farm in Inner Mongolia region of China. The sheep of one Ms Miao appeared to be fitted with supercharged batteries as they went round and round in circles for nearly two weeks. The news has been reported by People's Daily China and video has been posted online.

In the video, the Sheep can be seen walking in an endless circular loop. Some of them appear taking a break from the marathon and standing in the middle of the circle appearing clueless. But they soon join the group effort that goes on incessantly like there is no tomorrow.

Check out for yourself in the video below!

The great sheep mystery! Hundreds of sheep walk in a circle for over 10 days in N China's Inner Mongolia. The sheep are healthy and the reason for the weird behavior is still a mystery. pic.twitter.com/8Jg7yOPmGK — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 16, 2022 ×

Maybe its a wake up sign from God for us to not blindly forward online stuff just because everyone else has done it. Maybe it's just one of the crazy crazy things nature throws at us from time to time.

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE