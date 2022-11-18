'US is here to stay': Kamala Harris reaffirms position on Asia at APEC summit

United States Vice President Kamala Harris told Asian leaders on Friday that the "United States is here to stay” referring to the country's interest in the region both as an economic as well as strategic partner. During her address at the ongoing Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, Harris once again emphasised the commitment showed by the US towards its Asian allies and said that the country has a “vital interest in promoting a region that is open, interconnected, prosperous, secure and resilient.”

“The United States has an enduring economic commitment to the Indo-Pacific, one that is measured not in years, but in decades, and generations,” she said according to Reuters.

“And there is no better economic partner for this region than the United States of America.”

In the recent past, both China and Russia have criticised the US for "interfering” in the politics of the region when it comes to both the conflict in Ukraine and the political situation surrounding Taiwan.

However, Harris made it clear that the US is currently in conversation with other G7 nations regarding infrastructure investments in Asia and assured that the government will make sure that they are “high-standard, transparent, climate-friendly and does not leave countries with insurmountable debt.”

Ahead of the address, Harris attended an emergency meeting with leaders from South Korea, Japan, Canada, New Zealand and Australia after North Korea fired yet another intercontinental ballistic missile.

Harris was quick to criticise Pyongyang and said that it is detrimental to the peace in the region.

"It destabilizes security in the region and unnecessarily raises tensions,” she said.

French President Emmanuel Macron also reaffirmed his commitment to play a "stabilising role” in the region and said that the main goal for France right now is to avoid any unwanted confrontation.