Novak Djokovic vs Daniil Medvedev, Live streaming: When and where to watch ATP Tour Finals match?

The action continues in the ATP Tour Finals as 21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic will face Russia's Daniil Medvedev in the round-robin stage on Friday (November 18) at the Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy. Both the heavyweights have had a contrasting run in the competition. While Djokovic is through to the semi-finals, Medvedev has crashed out after losing his first two games. Thus, he will am for a consolation win whereas Djokovic will be eager to go ahead with a winning momentum.

Talking about Djokovic, he won the opening game against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets, 6-4 & 6-7. In the following encounter, he went past Andrey Rublev, also in straight sets, by 6-4 & 6-1. On the other hand, the fifth-seeded Medvedev didn't impress and is already out of the semi-final race with twin defeats. In head-to-head, Djokovic leads Medvedev 7-4.

The Djokovic vs Medvedev ATP Tour Finals match will be held in Pala Alpitour in Turin, Italy.

The Djokovic vs Medvedev ATP Tour Finals match will kick-off at 6:30 PM IST on Friday (November 18).

The Djokovic vs Medvedev ATP Tour Finals showdown's broadcast will be available on Sports18 TV channel in India.

