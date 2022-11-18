Israel's most wanted nabbed in South Africa with drugs, guns and torture van

Israel's most wanted gang leader was arrested from an affluent suburb in South Africa's Johannesburg, in a joint operation by Interpol South Africa and special police units on November 17. The authorities said that they found guns, drugs and a van equipped for torture from the hiding location of the now-apprehended gang leader.

South African police shared pictures and videos of the arrest, in which the suspects were seen lying face down and wrists fastened with cable ties.

#sapsHQ A multi-disciplinary team led by Interpol South Africa, Organised Crime, Detectives, Crime Intelligence and the Special Task Force (STF) have arrested Israeli’s most #wanted gang leader and seven others in Bryanston this morning. MLhttps://t.co/QGTsT0KaHC pic.twitter.com/04lceioJi8 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) November 17, 2022

South African police said on Thursday that the 46-year-old Israeli was a member of the Abergil gang, which deals in drug trafficking and extortion. The man was reportedly wanted in Israel for several attempted murders, and was on Interpol’s wanted list since 2015.

Seven others were arrested in the raid, according to the statement.

One of the vehicles seized by police was a delivery truck that had been modified to be used by a sniper and had heavy sound insulation and a chair bolted to the floor that was designed to be used for torture, the police statement said.

Authorities said that four-metre-high (13ft) walls surrounded the house. Among the items seized were 19 firearms, including five assault rifles and seven pistols; six motorcycles – three of them reported as stolen; a signal-jamming device; four drones fitted with cameras; and eight motor vehicles. Also seized were $40,000 (£34,000) in cash and 3kg of suspected crystal meth.

According to Israeli authorities, the suspect is accused of placing a bomb under the vehicle of a man in Israel on two separate occasions. As a result of the first explosion, five people sustained serious injuries.

The Abergil gang has been linked to two brothers who in 2011 were extradited to the US to face murder, money laundering and drug dealing charges.

(With inputs from agencies)