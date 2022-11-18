Drishyam 2 box office collection prediction: Ajay Devgn-starrer sequel may earn THIS amount on Day 1
The much-anticipated crime-thriller, Drishyam 2 released on Friday with whopping amount of pre-bookings in almost all major cinema houses of India. In the advance-bookings, Drishyam 2 sold 3 crores rupees worth of tickets. As the critics and audience review the movie as a perfect sequel to its part one, here is the prediction of the its performnce on the box-office.
The much-anticipated crime-thriller, Drishyam 2 was released on Friday with a whopping amount of pre-bookings in almost all major cinema houses of India. In the advance bookings, Drishyam 2 sold tickets worth Rs 3 crore. As the critics and audience review the movie as a perfect sequel to its part one, here is the prediction of its performance at the box office.
The much-anticipated crime-thriller, Drishyam 2 was released on Friday with a whopping amount of pre-bookings in almost all major cinema houses of India. In the advance bookings, Drishyam 2 sold tickets worth Rs 3 crore. As the critics and audience review the movie as a perfect sequel to its part one, here is the prediction of its performance at the box office.
Drishyam 2 movie, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Shriya Saran released on Friday (November 18) in theatres. This movie is a sequel to the movie Drishyam, which was released seven years back in 2015. Part one of the movie was a blockbuster, and there was a lot of buzz around its sequel as well.
Generally, sequels of most Bollywood movies fall short of expectations, but according to the reviews coming in from people, it looks like Drishyam 2 has lived up to the hype and expectations of the audience.
With a budget of Rs 50 crore, the movie is predicted to earn Rs 10 crore on its opening day, as analysed by many industry analysts. There were apprehensions that the movie could face some competition from the Kannada-language action thriller Kantara, but that movie is found to be in its last leg already.
The first installment of the Drishyam franchise brought in more than Rs 120 crore at the box office globally. There are aspirations that the sequel will do better than part one and will surpass the earnings of the first installment of the franchise.
This is happening at a time when Bollywood movies are not doing well at the box office, the recent release of Siddharth Malhotra, Thank God, in which Ajay Devgn was also starring didn't perform well even after it was a new concept explored by Bollywood.
