Australia vs England, 1st ODI: Adelaide knock was close to perfection, says Steve Smith

After warming the bench for the most part of the T20 World Cup, star Aussie batsman Steve Smith returned to style in the first ODI against England (in Adelaide) hitting an unbeaten 80 off 77 balls, helping his team win the match by six wickets. Talking about how he felt about his knock, Smith seemed elated and said he never felt this good in about six years. He further called this inning of his as close to perfection.

“It was probably the best I've felt in about six years," Smith told reporters on Friday. Smith, who has been working hard for around a year on his hands and feet to be ‘in sync’ in order to regain his lost touch, said he felt good about his batting and was happy to have some runs under his belt.

"I was just in really nice positions and I felt really good, I honestly haven't felt that way in six years or so. It's been nice to score some runs in that time and we're always looking for perfection, and for me yesterday was as close to perfection as I will get," Smith said.

He further added, "I've been working on a few things, it's almost been a six-month or 12-month process. The start of last summer, I tried to get my hands back to where they were in 2015. I feel like I'm staying a bit more side-on now and I've got my feet and hands in sync together."

Steve Smith really enjoys batting in Tests, a format in which he averages nearly 60 from 87 matches and now with the West Indies and South African tours to come, Smith is hopeful of having a bigger summer. Scoring an unbeaten 80 off 77 balls against England gave him the boost and the cricket world a sneak peek of what is about to come from him in near future.