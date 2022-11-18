'We are still in the fight': Defeated candidate Kari Lake refuses to concede Arizona's governor race

In a video shared on Twitter, Kari Lake, a Republican candidate for governor of Arizona declined to concede her opponent's victory and vowed to fight on. Lake is known as an 'election denier' for refusing to believe Donald Trump lost the presidential election in 2020.

As per predictions made by Associated Press, her opponent Katie Hobbs, a Democrat, is all set to win the elections. But Lake strongly denied the election result.

In the two and half minute video, the Republican focused on long lines of voters on the day of the elections and said that tens of thousands of them in the Maricopa country have been disenfranchised, the Guardian reported.

"For two years I have been sounding the alarm about our election system in Arizona. And this past week has confirmed everything we’ve been saying.

"Our election officials failed us miserably. What happened to Arizonans on election day is unforgivable," she said.

She claimed that she had assembled the best and brightest legal team to handle the situation.

It was found that during elections, there were malfunctions in a third of equipment. However, the voters were able to cast their votes later.

Meanwhile, the Republicans filed a lawsuit to extend voting hours which was rejected by the county court, saying they had no proof of disenfranchisement.

County's chairman Bill Gates said, "We feel very confident that every voter had the opportunity to vote and have their vote counted." He claimed that no one was disenfranchised.

