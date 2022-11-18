Vicky Kaushal's quirky murder mystery 'Govinda Naam Mera' to release on this date

Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, and Kiara Advani's highly anticipated film 'Govinda Naam Mera'' has a new release date now. After skipping a theatrical release in June, the film is set to release on Disney+Hotstar on December 16. On Friday, Vicky shared a new quirky poster featuring him, Kiara, and Bhumi along with the new release date. Sharing the poster on his Instagram handle, Vicky wrote, "Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar! 'Govinda Naam Meera' will be available on Disney+ Hotstar beginning December 16th.''

The film, helmed by director Shashank Khaitan, is touted as a quirky murder mystery. In the film, Vicky is playing the role of Govind Waghmare. The character names of the leading ladies, Kiara and Bhumi, have not been revealed yet. But, in the film, Kiara is playing the role of a girlfriend, and Bhumi is the wife of Govinda.



Karan Johar's production house, Dharma Productions, is backing the film. Sharing the poster, Johar wrote, "Hero, his wife, and his girlfriend—what could possibly go wrong, right?" It appears to be a lot."Get ready for some murder, mystery, madness, and masala."



On the work front, Vicky is also working on director Laxman Utekar`s next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Sara Ali Khan. He's also working on Anand Tiwari`s film alongside Tripti Dimri and Meghna Gulzar`s next biopic, "Sam Bahadur." Meanwhile, Bhumi has "The Ladykiller" along with Arjun Kapoor, "Bhakshak," and "Bheed" in her kitty.



Kiara, who was last seen in Bhool Bhulaiya 2, is currently filming Satyaprem Ki Katha with Kartik Aaryan.