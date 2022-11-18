Nord Stream blasts were acts of sabotage, traces of explosives found, says Swedish prosecutor

Swedish officials confirmed Friday that the September blasts on the Nord Stream pipelines were acts of sabotage. The attacks had destroyed sections of the pipeline that carries gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea.

"During the crime scene investigations that were carried out on site in the Baltic Sea, extensive seizures were made, and the area has been carefully documented," prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist, who is leading the preliminary investigation, said in a statement.

"Analysis that has now been carried out shows traces of explosives on several of the foreign objects that were found. Advanced analysis work continues in order to be able to draw firmer conclusions about the incident," he added.

The statement further says that “the preliminary investigation is very complex and comprehensive” and that the work continues.

However, no suspects have been named in the release. It further praises Swedish authorities for cooperating with officials in other countries working on the matter.

It concludes by saying that the prosecutor won't be providing any further access to the media.

Large-scale ruptures in the pipelines had led to gas leak that was visible on the surface of the Baltic Sea. In October, underwater footage revealed the extent of the damage. The leak triggered warnings of public hazard and fears of environmental damage.

The Russian defence ministry later, without any evidence, accused British navy personnel of blowing up the pipelines. London refuted the allegations and said they were designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.