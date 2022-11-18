Italian PM Georgia Meloni hits back at critics, defends taking six-year-old daughter to G20 summit

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni responded to the criticism she has been facing for taking her six-year-old daughter Ginevra to G20 summit in Indonesia. Meloni was the only female Prime Minister of a Group of 20 country in the now-concluded G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"As I come home from two days of tireless work to represent Italy with the best of my abilities at the G20 summit in Bali, I come across an incredible debate over whether or not it was right to take my daughter with me," Meloni wrote on Facebook.

"The question I have for the animators of this exciting discussion is: so you think that how I should raise my daughter is a matter that concerns you? Because I give you news: it's not. I have the right to be a mother as I please and I have the right to do everything I can for this nation without depriving Ginevra of a mother," she added.

"I hope this answer is enough to make you deal with more relevant or even vaguely relevant matters."

Italy's Opposition politician Mara Carfagna of Azione Party said in a tweet, "I too have taken my daughter to conventions and political meetings. Let no one judge the choices of mothers."

The controversy erupted after an article in La Stampa newspaper read, "Workers don't take their daughters to the factory... I'm pretty sure that Meloni would have no problems talking to China while she helps Ginevra to do subtractions... of course if I were her, I'd spend these three days in Bali among adults, I'm sorry daughter, but mummy is saving Italy, if you need anything, ask daddy, I'll be back soon, brush your teeth."

Giorgia Meloni is the first Italian woman to serve as country's Prime Minister. She was elected to office last month after a Centre-Right alliance led by her claimed over 43 per cent votes, translating into 114 seats.

