Taylor Swift's fans miffed with singer for staying silent over Ticketmaster fiasco

Taylor Swift fans are not happy with the singer's radio silence after Ticketmaster announced it was canceling Friday sales for her new tour. The decision was taken after millions of customers were unable to book tickets after waiting for hours. One "longtime and loyal" fan tweeted she was "disappointed" with the singer.



"I can't support you celebrating your Grammy noms and continuing to release remixes that fans are forced to buy while U stay silent on the @Ticketmaster disaster," she wrote.



"i cannot believe taylor swift is still silent about Ticketmaster," another wrote, while a third said, "taylor swift being so silent is crazy" with a skull emoji.



"taylor swift is human, she shouldn’t be excused from any wrongdoing," another fan tweeted.



A fifth fan pointedly tweeted at the pop star: "@taylorswift13 staying silent through all of this speaks volumes. We’re all just a dollar sign."

While another fan quoted Swift's 2011 song, 'The Story Of Us,' writing, "Never heard silence quite this loud…"

Fans also reacted in dismay and frustration with Ticketmaster Thursday after the company announced the cancellation of sales for Swift's Eras tour, citing "extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems."

"your one job is literally to sell tickets to a lot of people," one fan wrote in the comments after Ticketmaster posted a tweet announcing the cancellation.

"So this is you admitting that you sold the rest of the tickets to resellers," another wrote.

In a blog post, the company said that on November 15 over 2 million tickets were sold for Swift's string of shows set to kick off in March -- the most tickets ever sold for an artist in one day.

More than 3.5 million people pre-registered as "verified fans," a system intended to keep out bots, and some 1.5 million people were then given presale codes to purchase tickets.