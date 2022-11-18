First look from Owen Wilson starrer 'Paint' released

First still from the Owen Wilson starrer ‘Paint’ is out and it looks very promising. The actor plays a famous television painter in a comedy film. He plays Carl Nargle, the top public television artist in Vermont who's loved for his iconic perm and painting style.

In the story, everything that everyone loves about him starts slipping away when he is challenged by a better and younger artist.

Owen Wilson’s character looks very similar to that of painting giant Bob Ross. Incidentally, he was also a beloved television painter known for his dulcet tones and painting style that allowed viewers to follow along with his every stroke.

The film ‘Paint’ will also have IFC Films alum Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Ciara Renée, Lusia Strus, Stephen Root, and newcomer Lucy Freyer.

The film is by writer-director Brit McAdams. It will see a release next year on April 28.