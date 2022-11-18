After 'Skin Cycling', new TikTok trend 'Hair Cycling' is making waves online

Following the success of the 'skin cycling' trend on social media, influencers are advocating the many benefits of 'hair cycling'. Hearing this buzzword for the first time? Fret not! As our beauty guide will make you familiar with this new TikTok trend within minutes. For healthy locks that make every day a 'good hair day', get to know all about this new hair trend that's going viral online.

What's 'hair cycling'?

Just as 'skin cycling' was all about following a four-night skincare routine involving a night of exfoliation, a night of retinoid use, and two consecutive nights of recovery, the 'hair cycling' trend talks about alternating products in your hair-care regime, depending on your tresses' needs, in order to achieve the healthiest results for your locks.

After getting inspired by Dr Whitney Bowe, beauty influencer Kelsey Griffin coined the term 'hair cycling' and introduced it on TikTok. In a video, she shared, "I have been doing skin cycling but for hair care for a long time." Griffin shared that she washes her hair about twice a week and switches the products on her shelf often to get best results.

Griffin said, "Every time I wash my hair, I do a different type of shampoo and conditioner routine." The first wash is a reset routine involving detoxing and hydrating products. The second day is all about using a reparative bond-building product or mask. For the third wash, she uses a smoothing shampoo.

For this trend, you just have to ensure that you use harsh and moisturising products in rotation. And, give your locks a break to recover and recuperate.

Benefits?

Helps with frizzy and dull hair

Reduces the chance of inflammation

Addresses multiple hair concerns

Helps get maximum results from different products

How to 'hair cycle' like a pro?

Your 'hair cycling' routine will depend on several factors, including your hair type, your lifestyle, and how often you wash your hair. You can tailor your routine to suit your hair-care needs and curate one with the help of a specialist. But, to give you an idea, here's what a typical hair-cycling routine will look like!

For the first wash of the week, use a gentle clarifying or detoxifying shampoo, followed by a similar conditioner and serum. Avoid using scalp scrubs to stay away from inflammation or infection. You can also use a sulfate-free shampoo for a double cleanse.