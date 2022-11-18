'It’s probably my...' - Cristiano Ronaldo drops a bomb, opens up on retirement plans ahead of FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's interview with Piers Morgan is doing the rounds. Many of his quotes from the much-talked-about interview has made heads turn and hit the headlines. During the interaction, he shed light on various aspects and has even opened up on his retirement plans and dropped a bomb. The Portugal captain is gearing up for the FIFA World Cup 2022 edition, in Qatar, and the showpiece event is expected to be his last in Portuguese colours. Ahead of the tournament, he has revealed more details on his retirement plans.

Ronaldo told British broadcaster Morgan, "But I don’t know, I don’t know the future. Sometimes you plan one thing for your life and as I told many times, the life is dynamic. And you never know what’s going to happen.” The 37-year-old further opined, “It’s difficult to tell right now, it’s because, we, my mood is right now towards the World Cup. It’s probably my last World Cup, of course, my fifth World Cup. I don’t know what’s going to happen after the World Cup, but as I told you before, and I will say again, the fans will be always in my heart."

“And I hope they’ve been in my side, even if I back, or if I’m not back, or if I stay or whatever. Nobody’s perfect. Episodes in the life we all have is part of being human beings, it’s part of me to be a human being and father as well. I always will commit mistakes," Ronaldo asserted.

Ronaldo further added, “But I don’t know, it’s hard to tell right now what’s going to happen after the World Cup because my focus is for the World Cup, for the Portugal national team.”

On Portugal’s chances of lifting the World Cup in the Middle East, Ronaldo said: "I am very optimistic. We have a fantastic coach, we have a good generation of football players. I’m looking forward that we’re going to it an amazing World Cup… [It’s] gonna be tough. Extremely difficult. But everything is possible. But of course we’re gonna compete."

Portugal squad for FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar:

Cristiano Ronaldo, Diogo Costa, Rui Patrício, Jose Sa, Joao Cancelo, Diogo Dalot, Nuno Mendes, Ruben Dias, Antonio Silva, Pepe, Raphael Guerreiro, Danilo Pereira, Joao Palhinha, Matheus Nunes, William Carvalho, Ruben Neves, Bruno Fernandes, Joao Mario, Bernardo Silva, Vitinha, Otavio, Joao Felix, Cristiano Ronaldo, Goncalo Ramos, Rafael Leao, Ricardo Horta, Andre Silva