Protesters set fire to Iran’s ex-supreme leader Ayatollah Khomeini's home

Iranian protesters set fire to the old home of former supreme leader and regime founder Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini on Thursday. Protests over Mahsa Amini's death have been raging for weeks now in the country and enter their third month. Home-turned-museum of the Islamic Republic’s founder in Khomein was set on fire using petrol bombs as per footage circulating on social media. Slogans against Iran’s clerical leaders can be also be seen and heard in other videos.

“This year is the year of blood, (Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei) will be toppled,” protesters in Tehran can be heard saying in a video posted by 1500tasvir.

Several fires can be seen burning behind the distinctive arches of the museum.

Protests raged in at least 23 cities of Iran on Thursday and Iranian news agency Fars reported that five members of the security forces were killed.

Iranian authorities have been unable to control the protests owing to Amini's death in police custody after she was arrested by the morality police for not wearing the hijab properly.

Protesters have burned down the house in which Ruhollah Khomeini, the founder of Iran's Islamic Islamist regime, was born in.



The house, in the city of Khomein, has been a museum for the past 30 years.



Rights groups say that over 300 people have been killed till now in the protests. Reports suggest that the regime is planning to turn to more violent tactics now, similar to what happened in 2019 when around 304 people were killed, as per Amnesty International figures.

What started as anti-hijab protests, have now turned into anti-government protests, a regime that has ruled the country since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

General Hossein Salami, head of the Revolutionary Guards, says Iran is facing a "conspiracy" from the western countries. "The United States, England, Germany, France, Israel, Saudi Arabia and their allies are preparing to fight God, his prophet and the martyrs,'" Salami said, quoted by Fars news agency.

As per Amnesty International, Iran is trying to get the death penalty for at least 21 people to try and intimidate protesters.