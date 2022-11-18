Zendaya shares BTS pic from 'Dune 2' set: I'm here

‘Dune’ was possibly one of the most visually-appealing films of 2021 and now ‘Dune: Part Two’ is in production. Filming for the second part is expected to kick off and the film will be shot in several locations including Budapest, Jordan, and Italy.

Earlier, film’s actress Zendaya shared a behind-the-scenes look from the set in Abu Dhabi on her Instagram. The picture showed a picturesque sunset on Arrakis. Arrakis, a fictional desert world, is an important part of the movie because of its spice, the greatest treasure in the Dune universe. In the film, the harsh planet is the home of Zendaya's character, a Fremen named Chani Kynes.

‘Dune: Part Two’ started filming in July this year. There have also been pre-shooting productions at the Brion tomb designed by architect Carlo Scarpa at Altivole, Italy.

The first Dune movie was a stellar hit and grossed $401 million at the worldwide box office. It was one of the first films to open cinemas after the pandemic hit the world. ‘Dune’ won Oscar awards for cinematography, editing, visual effects, production design, soundtrack, and sound. It was also nominated for the Best Picture Award.

The film will have Timothee Chalamet reprise his role with Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, Stellan Skarsgård as Baron Harkonnen, and Dave Bautista as The Beast. Also confirmed to return are Josh Brolin and Stephen McKinley. New faces to join the cast for ‘Dune: Part Two’ are Elvis star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Christopher Walken as Emperor Shaddam IV, Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot, and Souheila Yacoub as Fremen warrior, Shishakli.