‘He’s Magic...’ Cristiano Ronaldo heaps praise on his biggest rival Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo has been making headlines ever since, be it for his goal-scoring records throughout his career or for his latest comments on Manchester United, the coach Eric Ten Hag and club legends Wayne Rooney and Gary Neville on Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show lately. However, what he feels about his biggest rival is yet to be known to everyone.

This is no secret that Ronaldo’s biggest rival has been Argentinean legend and PSG star attacker Lionel Messi. Since the time both announced their arrival on the world stage with staggering performances, everyone cannot stop talking about them. The debate on who is better has been a never-ending one and probably will never reach its conclusion either; however, it still doesn’t hide the fact that these two have been the greatest ever to grace the game.

So what Ronaldo really had to say about Lionel Messi? During his latest interaction with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo was asked about his views on Messi, and he had nothing but just good words for his rival, with whom he had shared incredible moments over the years.

"Amazing player, he is magic, top,' Ronaldo said. As a person, we share the stage 16 years, imagine, 16 years we share. So, I have great relationship with him. I'm not a friend of him in terms of, what I mean friend is the guy who was with you in your house, speaking on the phone, no, but it's like a team-mate. He's a guy that I really respect the way he always speaks about me. Even his wife or and my girlfriend, they always respect and they're from Argentina. My girlfriend is from Argentina. So good. What I am going to say about Messi? A great guy who does great things for football."

Not only this, when asked if Messi is the greatest player he has watched during his playing career, Ronaldo said, "Probably the best player I've ever seen (excluding myself). Maybe Zidane. That I play and fight with, yes."