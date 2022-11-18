Vikram-S rocket launch Highlights: India's first private rocket takes off !!

Vikram-S Rocket is a rocket launcher, made by an Indian aerospace industry, Sykroot Aerospace, the company was started in Hyderabad in 2018. This rocket is part of Mission Prarambh, which is aimed at carrying three payloads into space. If Prarambh becomes successful, then Sykroot Aerospace will become the first ever private space company in India to launch a rocket into space and will open a new avenue for India's space sector.

The co-founder and COO of the company, Naga Bharath Daka, told that the Vikram-S is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle that will carry three payloads that will help test and validate technologies in the Vikram series space launch vehicles. The name of the rocket, Vikram-S is a tribute to India's space pioneers, Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam.