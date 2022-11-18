Vikram-S rocket launch Highlights: India's first private rocket takes off !!
India's first ever privately developed launch vehicle, Vikram-S, will be launched today from the coast of Andhra Pradesh. The maiden flight of the rocket
launcher will blasts off from Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)'s headquarters in Sriharikota, on Friday, 18 Novemeber at 11:30 IST.
Story highlights
Vikram-S Rocket is a rocket launcher, made by an Indian aerospace industry, Sykroot Aerospace, the company was started in Hyderabad in 2018. This rocket is part of Mission Prarambh, which is aimed at carrying three payloads into space. If Prarambh becomes successful, then Sykroot Aerospace will become the first ever private space company in India to launch a rocket into space and will open a new avenue for India's space sector.
The co-founder and COO of the company, Naga Bharath Daka, told that the Vikram-S is a single-stage sub-orbital launch vehicle that will carry three payloads that will help test and validate technologies in the Vikram series space launch vehicles. The name of the rocket, Vikram-S is a tribute to India's space pioneers, Vikram Sarabhai and APJ Abdul Kalam.
Check out the latest launch updates of Vikram-S here:
Naga Bharath Daka and Pawan Kumar Chandana founded the private space company in 2018, in a boost to India's start-up culture.
Naga Bharath Daka is an IIT-Madras alumnus and also worked at ISRO as a Flight Computer Engineer. The co-founder and company's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) is an IIT- Kharagpur alumnus who also worked at ISRO as the Deputy Project Manager for India's Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) programme.
India's maiden private rocket launcher has met all the flight parametres and has cross the mark of 89.5 kms into space. The event was also attended by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh.
What makes the Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-S rocket so special? Here are some quick facts about India's first private rocket that launched at 11:30 IST on Friday from the Satish Dhawan Centre in Sriharikota.
The six-metre-long Vikram-S rocket will carry three payloads of Chennai-based startup SpaceKidz, Andhra Pradesh-based N-SpaceTech and Armenian BazoomQ Space Research Lab. In 25 seconds after the liftoff and at an altitude of 17.9 km, the rocket's engine will burn out and Vikram-S will eject payloads at an altitude of 81.5 km.