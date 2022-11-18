'Drishyam 2' review: Ajay Devgn, Tabu's film is a textbook example of how a sequel should be made

Can one ever brush off a murder? Despite the circumstances that may have led to the crime, once there's blood on one's hand, it's hard to wash it off. Something that Vijay Salgaonkar and his family are very aware of in Abhishek Pathak's 'Drishyam 2. The Salgaonkars may have gone scot-free for lack of evidence in the Sam Deshmukh murder case but seven years on, their lives have changed drastically.

Based on 2021 Jeetu Joseph's Malayalam hit by the same name, 'Drishyam 2' picks up seven years from when the first film - released in 2015- had finished. The Salgaonkars continue to live in Goa where Vijay is still a cinema-crazy man. His business of cable tv networks has only grown with him now successfully running a cinema hall and even dabbling in film production. He drinks more often though while his family- wife Nandini and daughters Anju and Anu deal with stress. Anju, the elder daughter till date suffers from seizures at the site of a police officer while Nandini feels suffocated thinking of the fateful night.

Things seem hunky dory from the outside even though the town they live in continues to gossip about that fate full night when top cop Meera Deshmukh's son was murdered.

Seven years later, an unexpected turn of events leads to the opening up of the case. There's a new IG in a town called Atul Ahlawat who is a 'mad' cop according to his juniors and knows the right tactics to extract the correct information.

The Salgaonkars are again called back to the police station for questioning and this time Vijay confesses to the murder. But is Vijay truly the killer?

The film takes time to establish itself. The first half an hour of the film is spent in introducing the various characters of the plot. While the remake sticks to the original template mostly, some scenes are added additionally, perhaps to suit the Hindi-speaking audience. I honestly did not find the first half of the film that engaging nor did I feel too invested in the story. But in the second half, the film truly shines. The writing is far more effective, when the pace of the story picks up, making it a deeply engaging narrative where you don't want to miss even the minutest details lest you miss out on an important clue.

The beauty of the 'Drishyam 2' story- originally written by Jeetu Joseph and adapted by Pathak and Upendra Sidhaye- is that it beautifully involves the audience in unraveling the plot. You know that the body of the deceased has finally been found and that Vijay has confessed to the crime yet you are keen to know what is going his ultimate fate because as he rightly tells his film's writer, 'Audiences don’t like their hero going to jail at the end,' revealing that there is more to the story that a mere confession to a ghastly crime.