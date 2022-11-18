Aaron Carter's manager opens up about the star's final days before death: 'He looked thin, extremely tired'

Aaron Carter's manager Taylor Helgeson has come forward to talk about the singer's last few days before his tragic and sudden death. In a candid conversation with a publication, Aaron’s manager shared that he was taken aback by the 'So Much to Say' singer's frail appearance and was shocked to see him in that state.

The two met just a few days before the singer was found dead at his apartment. They had plans to work on a new album together.

“He looked thin. He was extremely tired. He just looked like he needed to be doing anything but working. He looked like he needed to be taking care of him,” Helgeson, who had been managing Carter for eight months, told Page Six.

“He didn’t seem okay,” Helgeson says before explaining, “Now, when I say that, I think it’s really important to kind of context of that."

“He didn’t seem okay physically … [but] mentally, he was the most excited I’ve seen him in months. He was very intelligent and he was very conscious of what people wanted to see from him,” he added.

“He was a guy with a lot of plans,” the manager continued. “We had so much stuff going on and, you know, Aaron was a really prideful guy in his own right, too. That’s not his style.”

Aaron breathed his last on November 5, 2022. He was 34.