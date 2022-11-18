Drishyam 2 movie release and reviews: An absolute BLOCKBUSTER!
Ajay Devgan, Tabu starrer movie is all set to release in theatres on 18 November, today. There's a lot of buzz around the crime-thriller movie, the movie also stars actors Ishita Dutta, Akshay Khanna, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor.
Story highlights
Drishyam 2, Ajay-Devgan's next big movie is all set to hit the theatres today, on 18 November. The movie directed by Abhishek Pathak is a Hindi-language sequel to the 2015 thriller movie, of the same name. The first part of the movie was a huge success The movie is the remake of the 2021 Malayalam movie of the same name, which was a huge hit in theatres. The movie is produced by Panorama Studios with Yash Raj Films as its distributor.
Drishyam 2 is opening with 3300 screens and can go up as well. Already adding to the buzz, the makers have offered a 50 per cent discount on tickets on the first day of release. All the critic reviews coming till now look promising with Ajay Devgan and Tabu's power-packed performances in this fantastic thriller movie.
Catch all the live updates here:
There are reports coming in that Drishyam 2 movie has been leaked online in HD version on several infamous platforms like Filmyzilla, Telegram, Tamilrockers and other torrent websites. This is not the first time that pirated version of the latest movies have been found online.
Drishyam 2 movie's first day in the theatres look promising, both critics and audience are loving this absolute blockbuster. From casting and screenplay to music and the direction of the movie, it is creating a buzz same as that of its Malyalam version. People's rating at all major movie rating platfporms stands at 4/5.
Check out the review on WION website by our movie critic:
Click here for Drishyam 2 Movie Review
Netizens are loving the movie, especially Ajay Devgan's powerpacked performance and wonderful acting. The scenes of encounters between Ajay Devgan and Akshay Khanna stands out in the entire movie and makes it a great watch.
Nishikant Kamat was a film-maker and actor, who started his career in Indian movies with a Marathi film named, Dombivali Fast and garnered a lot of praise in the Marathi cinema. The first part of the movie, Drishyam, which was a huge success, was directed by him, he died at the age of 50 in 2020. On the release day of Drishyam 2, superstar Ajay Devgan remembers him, and shared a post on his twitter account:
Today as the Drishyam case reopens after 7 years, I’m taking a moment to remember Nishi… #NishikantKamat #Drishyam2 pic.twitter.com/qhcKcDr8iI— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 18, 2022
With audience reviews pouring in, it looks like Drishyam 2 falls short of its expectations. It has a gripping start with an ample amount of twists but is not a solid sequel like that of the Malayalam one.
Drishyam 1 was a huge success at the box office, but there are very few sequels that surpass the original part of the movie. With its huge number of advance pre-bookings, good critic reviews, and all the buzz around this crime thriller, will Drishyam 2 be a much more solid cinema experience than Drishyam 1?
Take a look at the advance-booking of the movie at some popular Indian cinema outlets:
At PVRs- 54,762
At INOX- 43,928
At Cinepolis- 23,284
Drishyam 2 has made a total of 3 crores on advance bookings, by selling a total of 1.25 lakh tickets across India.
Taran Adarsh, a famous Bollywood critic has rated the movie with four stars, calling it a top-notch crime-thriller movie. The first part of the movie is decently-paced but the second part of the movie will thrill you with its twists and turns.
#OneWordReview...#Drishyam2: POWER-PACKED.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 17, 2022
Rating: ⭐⭐⭐⭐️#AjayDevgn. #AkshayeKhanna. #Tabu. #ShriyaSaran… Powerhouse actors in a power-packed film… Director #AbhishekPathak delivers a fantastic thriller… The fiery confrontations cast a spell… DON’T MISS. #Drishyam2Review pic.twitter.com/9m150S1RJk