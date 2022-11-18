Global Economy LIVE | World stocks eye one per cent weekly loss

World stocks were heading on Friday for a one per cent loss on the week. US Federal Reserve officials have sent out more warning shots on interest rates, leading to a drift from recent two-month highs.

The dollar and bond yields rose after St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said interest rates might need to hit a range from 5-5.25 per cent from the current level of just below four per cent to be "sufficiently restrictive" to curb inflation.