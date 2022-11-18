Amid slow economic growth, mass layoffs at Amazon across teams will continue till 2023, says CEO Andy Jassy 

Andy Jassy, the CEO of the retail giant Amazon, has made his first comments since the layoffs began in the firm earlier this week.

The CEO said that the layoffs will extend to the next year as the firm has not yet concluded the review as per its business conditions.

"Our annual planning process extends into the new year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments," he said.

As per reports, the firm was all set to wipe out nearly 10,000 employees. The confirmation was given via a memo written by the senior president of devices and services.

Later, Jassy said that the employees were notified prior in the company's devices, books business and a few on Amazon's "People, Experience and Techology" organisation offering voluntary buyouts.

"Leaders across the company are working with their teams and looking at their workforce levels, investments they want to make in the future, and prioritising what matters most to customers and the long-term health of our businesses." "We will prioritise communicating directly with impacted employees before making broad public or internal announcements," he further added.

The chief officer claimed that it's a bit difficult for the firm to draw reviews this year due to the economy being in a continuously challenging spot along with the firm's heavy recruitment in the past years.

Many employees were given two months or 60 days in hand to find new jobs for themselves. And if they failed to do so, the company will provide them with a severance package based on their tenure, Bloomberg reported.

The CEO has been putting continuous efforts into reducing the firm's exigencies amid its slow economic growth especially after the firm reported its smallest revenues in the holiday quarter.

Amazon joins Twitter, Meta Platforms Inc and Salesforce Inc in sacking its employees this year. Amazon earlier also froze its hiring process and even shut its several small businesses and programmes.

