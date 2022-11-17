Nancy Pelosi to step down as US House Democratic leader after two decades

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Thursday that she will not be contesting for the leadership role after the Republicans gained control. Pelosi was the top Democratic leader in the US House for the better part of the last two decades and holds an important place in the politics of the country. During her speech, Pelosi confirmed that she will complete her term as a member of Congress.

“I will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership in the next Congress,” Pelosi said.

“For me, the hour has come for a new generation to lead the Democratic caucus that I so deeply respect, and I’m grateful that so many are ready and willing to shoulder this awesome responsibility.”

The current projections show that the Republicans will gain control of the House but the Democrats were able to hold on to their majority in the Senate. With the US going through major inflation and President Joe Biden facing criticism for his policies, the midterm election results have come as a relief for Democrats who were predicted to lose way more seats by several experts in the recent past.

Paul Pelosi, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, was attacked recently by an assailant carrying a hammer and that is reportedly one of the reasons why the veteran Democrat decided to leave her leadership role.