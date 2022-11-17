Quentin Tarantino calls 'Once Upon a Time In Hollywood' his best film, netizens are not impressed

One of Hollywood's most celebrated directors, Quentin Tarantino, has made many cult classic movies in his career. Recently, the filmmaker was asked to pick a movie, that he thinks is his best film. And, did you know which film he picked, it's Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio starrer 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'.



Quentin recently appeared on the SiriusXM show, where the famous host Howard Stern asked him to pick his favourite movie. Replying to this, Tarantino said, "For years people used to ask me stuff like that."



And I would say something like, "Oh, they’re all my children. I really do think 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' is my best movie."

The 2019 movie 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' was Quentin's ninth film and earned rave reviews and 10 nominations, including best director and best picture, at the 92nd Academy Awards, with two wins.



Leonardo DiCaprio, who played Dalton, earned a best actor nod unfortunately he lost, while Brad Pitt won his very first Oscar for his outstanding performance in Booth.

Quentin has given many cult classic films in his decade-long career, like 'Pulp Fiction,' 'Reservoir Dogs,' and 'Inglorious Basterds,' among others. But, choosing 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' as his best word, has disappointed some of his admirers, who were quick to remind him of the best work he has given so far.

It's probably my personal favorite Tarantino movie, but maybe not his overall best. Nothing will beat Pulp Fiction.

From his point of view I see it. But my favorite and what I think his best is, is Pulp Fiction. Inglorious Bastards is a very close second

Really?!



Really?!

Cause so many of us considers "Pulp Fiction" to be the very best film he's made.