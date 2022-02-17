Hope India sides with America if Russia invades Ukraine, says US

As the Biden administration clamours on the imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, the United States has said that it expects India to side with the West if Kremlin goes ahead it with its alleged insurrection plan.

Even though Russia has said that it is drawing down troops near its neighbour’s borders, US has viewed the claims with scepticism.

America claimed that Russia has added 7,000 more troops near the Ukraine borders in recent days, with Biden saying that the possibility of Russian invasion remains “very high”.

While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that there was a discussion on Russia and Ukraine during the recently concluded Quad ministerial in Melbourne that saw the participation of foreign ministers from Australia, India, Japan and the US.

He said there was a “strong consensus” on for a peaceful resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

“One of the core tenants of the Quad is to reinforce the rules-based international order. And that is a rules-based order that applies equally in the Indo-Pacific as it does in Europe, as it does anywhere else. We know that our Indian partners are committed to that rules-based international order. There are any number of tenets in that order. One of them is that borders cannot be redrawn by force,” Price said in response to a question.

“That, large countries cannot bully small countries. That only the people of a particular country can be in a position to choose their foreign policy, their partnerships, their alliances, their associations. Those are principles that apply equally in the Indo-Pacific as they do in Europe,” he said in an apparent reference to the aggressive behaviour by China against its neighbours, including India.

Earlier in the day, Secretary of State Blinken said that the US was doing everything it possibly can to seek a peaceful resolution to the crisis Moscow has “needlessly precipitated”.

