Man detained for trying to enter India's Defence Advisor’s house, claims ‘being controlled by chip'

A 43-year-old man who was detained by the Delhi Police for allegedly attempting to enter the residence of India's National Security Advisor, Ajit Doval, is suffering from hallucinations and is disoriented.

He told the police that he was wearing a "chip" and was being "controlled by someone externally".

However, police refuted the claim since no chip was detected in a MRI scan.

He is now being interrogated by the police.

According to the primary investigation, he seems to be mentally disturbed. He was driving a rented car, Delhi Police said.

"He suffers from hallucinations and is mentally disturbed and disoriented. He has been saying different things throughout the interrogation. His thoughts don’t appear to be aligned, "a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred at 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning in front of Doval's house on Tughlaq Road.

According to sources, the 43-year-old attempted to enter the NSA's mansion but was stopped at the entrance by security officers.

"He tried to crash the gate with a rented red-colored SUV. The car was hired from Noida, "the source said.

According to Delhi Police officials, the man, a Karnataka native, arrived in Delhi on February 13.

As a result of the incident, security has been tightened up around Doval's home.

