From Cristiano Ronaldo to Virat Kohli: Top 5 sporting stars with STAGGERING number of Instagram followers

Portugal captain and Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo is the most followed person on social media platform Instagram. Recently, he became the first-ever to have 400-million followers on the popular social media application. The five-time Ballon d’Or winner often posts training pictures, posts featuring family members, and the various brands he endorses on the platform.
(Photograph:AFP)
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, Ronaldo's arch-rival, comes second in the list. The 34-year-old superstar Argentinian striker has 305-million-plus followers at present, who often engages with fans via regular posts.
(Photograph:AFP)
Virat Kohli
India's former captain Virat Kohli comes next. He is the only Indian in the top ten, with over 180-million followers on the platform. Virat is very active on Instagram and keeps his ardent fans engaged with posts at regular intervals.
(Photograph:AFP)
Neymar
Brazil's Neymar follows Kohli at the fourth spot. The Paris-Saint Germain striker has touched the 170-million mark in the followers' section on Instagram. His posts are quite quirky and varies from brand endorsements, funky outfits, training and fitness sessions, etc.
(Photograph:AFP)
LeBron James
NBA superstar LeBron James, known as @kingjames on Instagram, completes the top five. The 37-year-old has surpassed the 110-million followers' mark on the social media platform. He is a regular on the application with over 2,200 posts.