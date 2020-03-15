Donald Trump continues to handshake despite White House medical advice

Undoubtedly, a handshake with the US president is a big deal as many consider the man most powerful on Earth. However, due to coronavirus fears, US President Donald Trump is advised not to handshake.

The advice came after a delegation of Brazilian president recently met Trump in the US and some of the officials after the trip were tested positive with COVID-19.

Also read: Donald Trump takes coronavirus test as US extends travel ban to UK, Ireland

But, handshakes were all around the White House on Friday when Trump met business leaders at a press conference on tackling the novel virus's outbreak.

After Trump himself declared a national emergency and asked people to take "common-sense measures" to avoid infection, he shook hands with other speakers in the podium.

However, Bruce Greenstein, CEO of the home healthcare provider LHC, does manage to avoid the handshake.

Greenstein, instead gave the US president an elbow bump, to which Trump said, "I like that. That's good."

Trump, 73, was grilled on whether he would be tested after meeting a Brazilian official who is now infected with the novel coronavirus.

He initially said that on advice of White House doctors, "I don't have any of the symptoms."

But, he later said, "I didn't say I wasn't going to be tested" and that he "most likely" would be, "fairly soon."

Many critics have lashed out at Trump for his late response and downplaying the pandemic.

In the US, 51 Americans have died from COVID-19, according to a tally by John Hopkins University.