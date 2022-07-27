More than 200 people dead in just 10 days as Haiti's capital descends into a gang war

According to figures released by the United Nations, more than 200 people have been killed in Haiti's capital, Port-au-Prince, in just 10 days. The reason behind all these killings is said to be gang violence.

The UN said that almost half of those who died were innocent people without ties to the gangs fighting for control of the Cité Soleil neighbourhood.

Residents say they are running out of drinking water and food as deliveries have stopped due to the ongoing shoot-outs.

A local described his life as a "cycle of fear, stress and despair". Gang violence had increased since the assassination of President Jovenel Moïse by mercenaries a year ago. However, it has reached shocking levels since a battle erupted on 8th July between two criminal alliances, G9 and G-Pèp.

The UN stated that 209 people were killed between 8th and 17th July, of which 114 were gang members and 95 were innocent civilians. A further 254 people have also sustained gunshot wounds.

A young resident from Brooklyn, the area within the sprawling Cité Soleil neighbourhood where the fighting has worst hit, described how his life had changed.

The young person told the UN that whenever he goes to bed, he wakes up to the sound of gunfire and even if the shooting terrifies him, he tries to use the rhythmic sounds of bullets to sleep, and that's the only way he can survive.

A local also said that even if a friend or family member manages to leave the Cité Soleil, if they don't hear from them during the day, they begin to fear that they have been killed, which adds, even more, worry to the already traumatic life.

About 3,000 people have already fled from the city, and many have nothing to return to after the gangs destroyed or burned their homes. Others do not dare leave their homes due to the fear of being killed.

With food, fuel and water supplies disrupted, the World Food Programme and the UN Children's Fund have started delivering aid directly to the most vulnerable people in Cité Soleil.

However, a youth leader from Cité Soleil said that he was hopeful that the violence would stop so he could return to his work bringing together young people from areas controlled by rival gangs to play sports.

