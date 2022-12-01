UAE National Day 2022 Live: Grand celebrations across UAE, fireworks and more

UAE National Day 2022: The United Arab Emirates will be celebrating its National Day on 2 December to mark the occassion of all seven emirates namely Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah into a single nation. Several events and celebrations will be organized across UAE. To honor the ocassion of UAE National Day 2022, the country will provide free parking facilities in two emitrates Dubai and Sharjah. Sharjah National Park, Flag Island, Al Majaz Amphitheatre, Maliha Public Park, Al Hisn Island and Al Kharous in Dibba Al Hisn, Khorfakkan Amphitheater, Wadi Al Helo and other areas of Kalba, parks and residential areas in Al Bataeh, various areas of Al Madam, Al Dhaid Fort, and the Heritage Village in Al Hamriyah will all host celebrations on the special event.