HIGHLIGHTS | UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi & NASA's SpaceX Crew 6 Mission updates: Launch called off due to 'technical fault'

UAE astronaut Al Neyadi will be the first Arab to spend a six-month of time in space. In an interview with the Arab Gulf State Institute, Washington, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, the UAE’s Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of UAE Space Agency and the UAE Council of Scientists, said Al Neyadi "is a remarkable individual who has developed from the inception of the astronaut programme within the Emirates, trained up to par with global astronauts and provides us a new venue for science and scientific discovery for the country by heading to the International Space Station."