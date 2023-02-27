ugc_banner
HIGHLIGHTS | UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi & NASA's SpaceX Crew 6 Mission updates: Launch called off due to 'technical fault'

Abu Dhabi Edited By: Riya TeotiaUpdated: Feb 27, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will start live coverage of the landmark event at around 7:30 (Dubai time) on Monday with the launch of the mission scheduled for 11:07 am (Dubai time).  Photograph:(Twitter)

UAE’s second astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi is all set to embark on a six-month landmark mission to the International Space Station on Monday, February 27. All preparations and training for Al Neyadi and the other three members of the Crew-6 team for the mission have been completed in the US. Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) will start live coverage of the landmark event at around 7:30 (Dubai time) on Monday with the launch of the mission scheduled for 11:07 am (Dubai time).

UAE astronaut Al Neyadi will be the first Arab to spend a six-month of time in space. In an interview with the Arab Gulf State Institute, Washington, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, the UAE’s Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of UAE Space Agency and the UAE Council of Scientists, said Al Neyadi "is a remarkable individual who has developed from the inception of the astronaut programme within the Emirates, trained up to par with global astronauts and provides us a new venue for science and scientific discovery for the country by heading to the International Space Station."

The 41-year-old Al Neyadi will embark on NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission and will carry ambitions of his country's space missions as well. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set t launch the Crew-6 Dragon spacecraft named 'Endeavour' for Expedition 69 to ISS at 10:45 am. The launch is taking place at Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kenndy Space Centre in Florida, US. 

Follow the live updates of the launch here: Launch of the longest Arab space mission in history

 

27 Feb 2023, 12:30 PM (IST)
NASA confirms that the launch is "scrubbed"

NASA confirms that the launch of the SpaceX Crew-6 has been "scrubbed" due to technical error. 

27 Feb 2023, 12:24 PM (IST)
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s historic ISS mission: Launch is called off with just minutes to go

The Crew-6 mission has been "scrubbed" for today due to a technical fault. Nasa said there was an issue with a chemical that ignites the rocket engine. There were less than three minutes to go until blast-off. Nasa and SpaceX cannot try again today, so we're awaiting details of when it will be rescheduled.  

 

27 Feb 2023, 12:19 PM (IST)
NASA's Crew-6 is all set for the launch
27 Feb 2023, 12:11 PM (IST)
UAE astronaut's father dedicates heartfelt poem to him before spaceflight

The father of UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi has dedicated a heartfelt poem to his son before he takes off on a six-month mission to the ISS. In his first public address since his son was selected for the mission, Saif Al Neyadi said he saluted him and that he would "be proud of him for the rest of his life". Al Neyadi's family, including his father, children, cousins and friends, arrived at the launch site on Friday.

27 Feb 2023, 12:09 PM (IST)
WATCH: Burj Khalifa lit up to pay tribute to UAE astronaut

Burj Khalifa lit up on Sunday night ahead of the launch today. The landmark paid tribute to UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi's "out of this world" adventure. 

27 Feb 2023, 12:07 PM (IST)
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s historic ISS mission: What Al Neyadi said before leaving Earth into space

Sultan Al Neyadi bid Earth farewell in a final tweet as he prepares to blast-off in the next hour. "On this planet, I leave behind everyone I love and take off to space ... I leave behind a country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path with Zayed’s ambition."

27 Feb 2023, 12:05 PM (IST)
UAE astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi’s historic ISS mission: Final checks with just minutes until blast-off

UAE is less than 15 minutes away from launch now. The engines are being warmed up and you can see steam rising from the base of the Falcon 9 rocket. After blast-off, the Falcon will deliver the Dragon capsule into orbit before returning to Earth. The Dragon has a 24-hour trip to the International Space Station, arriving late morning tomorrow. The reusable Falcon rocket will return to Earth, landing on a floating pontoon in the Atlantic Ocean.

27 Feb 2023, 11:54 AM (IST)
How will UAE’s Sultan Al Neyadi live on ISS?

Dr Al Neyadi, 41, will embark on his first space mission on February 27, carrying traditional Emirati cuisines, pictures of his family, the UAE flag and other personal items with him to make his environment a little less alien. But there will be many new things he will have to become accustomed to, like including drinking coffee made with processed and filtered urine and sweat.

