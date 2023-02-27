HIGHLIGHTS | UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi & NASA's SpaceX Crew 6 Mission updates: Launch called off due to 'technical fault'
UAE astronaut Al Neyadi will be the first Arab to spend a six-month of time in space. In an interview with the Arab Gulf State Institute, Washington, Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, the UAE’s Minister of State for Public Education and Advanced Technology and Chairwoman of UAE Space Agency and the UAE Council of Scientists, said Al Neyadi "is a remarkable individual who has developed from the inception of the astronaut programme within the Emirates, trained up to par with global astronauts and provides us a new venue for science and scientific discovery for the country by heading to the International Space Station."
The 41-year-old Al Neyadi will embark on NASA's SpaceX Crew-6 mission and will carry ambitions of his country's space missions as well. A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set t launch the Crew-6 Dragon spacecraft named 'Endeavour' for Expedition 69 to ISS at 10:45 am. The launch is taking place at Launch Complex 39A (LC-39A) at NASA's Kenndy Space Centre in Florida, US.
NASA confirms that the launch of the SpaceX Crew-6 has been "scrubbed" due to technical error.
Launch Update: Today's #Crew6 launch has been scrubbed due to an issue with ground systems. Stand by for details on a new launch date and time. https://t.co/149FPqMrnu pic.twitter.com/1PSYsjCGpL— NASA (@NASA) February 27, 2023
The Crew-6 mission has been "scrubbed" for today due to a technical fault. Nasa said there was an issue with a chemical that ignites the rocket engine. There were less than three minutes to go until blast-off. Nasa and SpaceX cannot try again today, so we're awaiting details of when it will be rescheduled.
دقائق تفصلنا عن الانطلاق نحو محطة جديدة ضمن #طموح_زايد https://t.co/GA2JZX6AR6— Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) February 27, 2023
The father of UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi has dedicated a heartfelt poem to his son before he takes off on a six-month mission to the ISS. In his first public address since his son was selected for the mission, Saif Al Neyadi said he saluted him and that he would "be proud of him for the rest of his life". Al Neyadi's family, including his father, children, cousins and friends, arrived at the launch site on Friday.
Burj Khalifa lit up on Sunday night ahead of the launch today. The landmark paid tribute to UAE astronaut Dr Sultan Al Neyadi's "out of this world" adventure.
Burj Khalifa wishing Sultan Al Neyadi good luck for tomorrow’s launch 🚀— حسن سجواني 🇦🇪 Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) February 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/GXrB0av3xg
Sultan Al Neyadi bid Earth farewell in a final tweet as he prepares to blast-off in the next hour. "On this planet, I leave behind everyone I love and take off to space ... I leave behind a country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path with Zayed’s ambition."
On this planet, I leave behind everyone I love and take off to space.. 🚀— Sultan AlNeyadi (@Astro_Alneyadi) February 27, 2023
I leave behind a country that has forged its way to stars and lit its path with Zayed's Ambition.. 🇦🇪
I leave you all behind until we meet again from space..
Your brother, Sultan Al Neyadi. pic.twitter.com/vgbTNXlSvj
UAE is less than 15 minutes away from launch now. The engines are being warmed up and you can see steam rising from the base of the Falcon 9 rocket. After blast-off, the Falcon will deliver the Dragon capsule into orbit before returning to Earth. The Dragon has a 24-hour trip to the International Space Station, arriving late morning tomorrow. The reusable Falcon rocket will return to Earth, landing on a floating pontoon in the Atlantic Ocean.
Dr Al Neyadi, 41, will embark on his first space mission on February 27, carrying traditional Emirati cuisines, pictures of his family, the UAE flag and other personal items with him to make his environment a little less alien. But there will be many new things he will have to become accustomed to, like including drinking coffee made with processed and filtered urine and sweat.
دخول رائد الفضاء الإماراتي #سلطان_النيادي كبسولة المركبة.#برق_الإمارات #طموح_زايد #أطول_مهمة_فضائية_في_تاريخ_العرب pic.twitter.com/5nKizvsCmt— برق الإمارات (@UAE_BARQ) February 27, 2023