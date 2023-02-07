Turkey-Syria earthquake Live Updates | UN says death toll likely to cross 20,000; countries send aid
Turkey-Syria earthquake Live Updates: At least 4,300 people have been killed and thousands of buildings reduced to rubble after a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude struck Turkey and Syria, even as rescuers try to look for survivors. It is believed that the toll might increase further as the rescue operation goes on. At least 2,921 people were confirmed dead in Turkey, the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said, and 1,444 in Syria, according to figures from the Damascus government and rescue workers. Thousands more were injured, with the death toll expected to rise. Dozens of nations pledged aid after the 7.8-magnitude quake, which hit as people were still sleeping and amid freezing weather that has hampered emergency efforts.
Turkey deployed around 13,000 rescue personnel to the earthquake zone on Tuesday as rescue efforts intensify in the aftermath of the devastating quake.
Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said the team, comprising staff and volunteers, have been sent particularly to the Hatay province, which suffered the most on Monday.
The runway at Hatay Airport was split into two after the 7.8-magnitude tremor.
The United States Geological Survey has said that at least 100 aftershocks measuring 4.0 or greater have hit quake-striken southern Turkey.
It is believed that the intensity of the aftershocks tend to decrease after the original earthquake. But, 5.0 to 6.0-plus aftershocks may occur and cause more damage to buildings.
According to report, the aftershocks stretch for more than 300 kilometers (186 miles) along the fault zone that ruptured in southern Turkey, oriented from southwest to northeast and stretching from the border with Syria up through the province of Malatya.
Australia on Tuesday pledged an "initial" 10m Australian dollars ($6.94m) in aid for quake-stricken Turkey and Syria.
"Australia's assistance will target those in greatest need," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, expressing his condolences to those affected.
New Zealand's Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who is visiting Australia, also announced his government would chip in 1.5m New Zealand dollars ($0.94m) in aid.
India dispatched the first of the two Indian disaster relief teams that left for Turkey on Monday night.
The Indian Air Force tweeted Tuesday that a C-17, a strategic transport aircraft, left for Turkey “bearing search and rescue teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).”
According to the MEA, the first batch of earthquake relief material contains NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment.
India's Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) capabilites in action.
The 1st batch of earthquake relief material leaves for Türkiye, along with NDRF Search & Rescue Teams, specially trained dog squads, medical supplies, drilling machines & other necessary equipment.
#Earthquake (#deprem) confirmed by seismic data.⚠Preliminary info: M5.9 || 25 km NW of #Bozova (#Turkey) || 8 min ago (local time 06:13:08).
UN says death toll could rise to more than 20,000 from one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region in at least a century
Iran and Iraq dispatched planes carrying aid shipments to Syria which has been devastated by a magnitude 7.8 earthquake.
On Monday, the Iranian aid arrived at Damascus airport, while the Iraqi aid was delivered early Tuesday morning local time, according to SANA news agency.
An official at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Mahdi Ghanem, told SANA that each plane carried about 70 tons of food, medical supplies, blankets and necessary supplies.
Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad he would dispatch humanitarian aid to the area, Iranian state media IRNA reported.
According to Turkey's disaster and emergencies agency, the death toll in earthquake has soared to 2,921. While another 15,834 people have been injured.