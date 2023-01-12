History and significance of 'mall roads' in India

A Mall road may be found in every hill town in India, whether it be Manali, Shimla, or Nainital. But we never considered the origin of the name "Mall Road" for these hip gathering spots.

The term "mall" refers to a lengthy, covered "walk" or "promenade" and dates back to the 17th century.

Since the 18th century, malls or "Mall Roads" have existed in India and have been linked to the British. The majority of hill towns and cities had a "Mall Road" where all the important stores and eateries were situated.

Awnings that covered the pavement once provided shade from the sun and rain for the stores. One of the main things that people did in the evenings was to stroll down this street.

After Independence, many "Mall Roads" in cities—hill stations appear to have evaded that—were renamed in honour of well-known people, most frequently Mahatma Gandhi.

In the past 20 years, "Shopping Malls" have begun to displace the traditional "Mall Roads" as people's preferred location for covered spaces for strolling and window shopping.

However, these hill towns continue to go by this outdated moniker, which still makes us think of the time when Britain governed India.

(Disclaimer: The views of the writer do not represent the views of WION or ZMCL. Nor does WION or ZMCL endorse the views of the writer.)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE