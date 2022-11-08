Mahsa Amini’s death is a result of sadistic morality police implementing Iran’s oppressive hijab laws

On the woeful day of 16th September 2022, a young 22 yr old woman named Mahsa Amini hailing from the Northern Kurdish province of Tehran was visiting her family when she was legally detained by the Guidance Patrol, a vice squad of the Law Enforcement Command of the Islamic Republic of Iran overseeing that the public but mainly women adhere to the implementation of hijab regulations, and Amini openly defied these societal norms by wearing her hijab in a relaxed manner which exposed her raven hair that draped over the shoulders and ran long down her back and this expression of her existence was found to be non-compliant with government standard.

Here is a little something that is often ignored when victims are covered in popular media outlets. She was a music lover who worked in a clothing store and she enjoyed being photographed blowing the wish seeds off a dandelion flower. It's important to note that like so many Iranian women, Amini was wearing the compulsory Hijab or headscarf loosely over her head while four decades ago during the Iranian revolution in 1979, the women didn't have to adhere to wearing a hijab in public.

The Iranian morality police enforcing the country’s grossly infringing hijab or headscarf law that considers any woman not wearing her headscarf from exactly where her headline starts an attack on the Islamic society of Iran. Some of her hair showed and with no warning, the Iran morality squad detained Amini for wearing “ unsuitable attire” and parcelled her to a reduction centre that instructs women how to comply with the Islamic Republic’s strict dress code and she was supposed to be released the same night.

But she wasn’t, three days after her arrest, she was declared brain dead. After this, the so-called Morality Police covered up their actions by shrugging any ounce of responsibility. It called her death "an unfortunate incident” and blamed Amini’s demise on a pre-existing heart condition which caused her to collapse.

The otherwise healthy woman was brutally tortured by the so-called morality police for not wearing her Hijab or head-covering properly as evidenced by the leaked CT scan report that details the multiple bone fractures which caused her brain to slip into a haemorrhage leading to a two-day coma and stroke. This medical report clearly points to her being struck on her head multiple times for flouting Iran’s Hijab laws.

The people of Iran have taken to the streets to protest the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the morality police that patrol the streets, verbally abusing women, detaining them and even torturing them to death.

The women of Iran are at the forefront of protesting Iranian theocratic society by burning their hijabs in the streets and cutting off their hair in an act of defiance and chanting death to the dictator, the Iranian supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, while risking their lives for freedom.

With several now dead, the Iranian government is cracking down on the intensifying protests with violence and tear gas to disperse crowds. All while the protests are only growing beyond the borders of the country. Furthermore, Iran has imposed restrictions on Whatsapp and Instagram to fracture communications with actual information from the ground of mass protests demanding justice for the death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of Iran’s morality police.

The United States and Australia joined the protest, mainly in part due to the death of #MahsaAmini trending on all social media platforms, and with the recent overturning of Roe v Wade that took away people’s freedom to choose what to do with their bodies, the people are sick and tired of authoritative regimes dismantling the system of democracy and mercilessly killing people for their political agendas.

The US has imposed sanctions on Iran’s morality police and Iran has suspended the leader of its morality police but this is just saving face. The protests are drawing comparisons with the worldwide BLM protests as the police brutality transcends borders with its repercussions felt through the hearts and minds of people who mourn and demand change after the brutal death of Mahsa Amini who dared to wear her Hijab a little bit relaxed rather than adhering to the restrictive rules of how a woman should be dressed in public.

But the Iranian President didn’t expect such an uprising as he underestimated the power of the 42.12 million women that are tired of the chokehold that ha gripped their right to exist as they please.

The women of Iran are being unbelievably brave and courageous with their show of unacceptance of the oppressive and regressive laws of Iran by channelling their grief over Mahsa Amini’s death by walking opening in public without their hijab facing verbal abuse, detainment and men’s anger towards flouting the laws of the sacred Islamic society.

The social media feeds of people around the world are bearing witness to the stand that Iranian women are taking in their fight for basic rights. While even celebrities like actresses like Gemma Chan, Viola Davis, Jessica Chastain and many more back the Iranian women online through personalised heartfelt posts and online resources to donate to NGOs, human rights organizations like Amnesty International to open access to the barred internet by the Iranian government.

It's not a surprise that even during the burial of Mahsa Amini’s body, her father denounced any Islamic prayers by the Mullah ( Islamic Priest) over his daughter’s dead body as the oppressive and regressive policy of the Islamic faith responsible for her death. But not exactly, the Islamic faith requirement is masked by the actions of the so-called morality police who committed this crime are illiterate, violent goons who are deployed by the government to keep their women in check as they fear that if Iranian women are granted basic rights, it could set precedent and force them to grant other rights to the people of Iran.

The Iranian government views Women’s Rights as an existential threat as they think women’s rights are a new conspiracy theory from the western and foreign countries. Much like the freedom of speech or the dreadful system of democracy that God forbid Iranian people to have a say in who governs their country.

With bigger issues like increased living costs, food insecurity, and water rights, the Iranian government chooses to dedicate its resources to abusing and senselessly killing women on the baseless weaponization of the Islamic faith to force compulsion of wearing a Hijab or headscarf in public and if anyone dares defy their so-called rules, death through torture is the endgame. The maniacal and ludicrous nature of these Hijab laws signals the bigger problem of gender inequality that polices what women should and shouldn’t wear in public.

The worst aspect of this whole ordeal is the ideology that resides in the brains of Iranian government officials like the Iranian president, Ebrahim Raisi who didn’t attend an interview with CNN Journalist, Christiane Amanpour who didn’t adhere to wearing her Hijab as she is of Iranian descent but she is not in Iran, and that why she should she be subjected to adhere to the oppressive hijab rules at all is the real question. I applaud this stand by Christiane as the Iranian president is just afraid of answering her questions and that is why he doubled down on his demented ideology that a woman should be kept in her place and not be allowed to express her personality through her clothing even if she is a world-renowned journalist.

The superiority complex that the Iranian president has projected points to his revolutionary male super-ego who wants to enforce his will on the Iranian women when his focus should be on the staggering issues mounting up and chipping away at Iran’s theocracy. As he has a ridiculous amount of confidence that the protests will die down by the time he gets back from his phoney speech at the New York General Assembly. His actual feelings lie in contradiction to his superficial statement of condolences to Mahsa Amini’s family.

Moreover, he had the audacity to deflect and shift focus to the US by stating “Are deaths of Americans at the hands of US police investigated?” It is really something when a President of a country can play the blame game of dirty politics while being questioned for an innocent women death in his own country whose blame is on his own head. The real question is the dystopian unfolding of real events, the death of Mahsa Amini is something straight out of an episode of Handmaid’s Tale.

Even the Iranian Interior Minister has taken no responsibility and blames Mahsa Amini’s death on her “heart condition”. Anybody can easily make out that the Iranian government officials have revised from the same script and are ignoring actual medical reports that detail their role in aiding and abetting the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who dared to relax the chokehold imposed on a woman’s right to choose.

The sadistic Iranian regime is cracking down on the media coverage of the Mahsa Amini protests by arresting at least a dozen journalists three of them being women. And out of those three women journalists, one of them is Niloofar Hamedi, who broke Mahsa Amini’s story and has been arrested by Iranian authorities with even her Twitter account being suspended as well as a photojournalist named Yalda Moaiery has been arrested by the Iranian authorities during the anti-state protests while she was covering the agitated crowd on Hejab street in downtown Tehran.

With Iran’s track record to silence the fourth pillar of democracy, it's not a surprise that Iran is capturing anyone and silencing their voices as the country has done in the past with the track record of arresting, detaining, murdering, disappearing or executing at least 1,000 journalists and citizen-journalists since 1979.

As of today, a young Iranian woman named Hadis Najafi whose video of tying her unscarved hair back and stepping into the middle of a protest went viral has been shot dead in the country, according to official reports. As a woman, this is hitting me like an avalanche of emotions that had I been born in Iran, the state policies would have choked me to death already.

It is not ironic that women in Iran are fighting for their right not to wear the hijab, while women in India are fighting for their right to wear one. Both are fighting for the same thing: her right to choose. The viral words by Namarata Zakaria cement the crux of the issue, a woman’s right to choose what she can wear and what she can’t.