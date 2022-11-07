Some facts about made in India Light Combat Helicopter IAF Prachand

To end China's heartiness and Pakistan's wrong intentions, India needs to strengthen its defence further and the result of it is 'Prachand'. Recently Indian Air Force welcomed its first indigenously designed Light Combat Helicopters at its Jodhpur airbase in the presence of Defence minister Rajnath Singh, General Anil Chauhan(CDS) and IAF chief Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari. Here are some facts about the helicopter.

What is "Prachand"?

As the name suggests, the word Prachand means "fierce". These helicopters can destroy the enemy's air defences within a minute and can counter insurgency operations, along with combat search and rescue tasks. It is developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd. Total of 15 LCH helicopters have been acquired, out of which 10 are given to the Indian Air Force and 5 for the Indian Army.

Facts about "Prachand"

The importance of this helicopter was realized at the time of the Kargil War of 1999 when the Indian Army felt the lack of an effective light combat helicopter in the high altitude areas.

1. The only attack helicopter in the world that can land and take off at an altitude of 5,000 metres.

2. LCH Prachand is fitted with a 5.8-tonne twin-engine named Shakti engine, primarily designed for deployment in high-altitude areas.

3. It has the best stealth features, armored-shield systems, and dark-mode attack capability.

4. Its crash-resistant landing gear gives it an added edge for better survivability among other technologies like radar and IR signature.

5. Its maximum speed is 268 kilometres per hour, range of 550 kilometres and endurance of over three hours.

6. A pressurised cabin offers protection from nuclear, biological and chemical contingencies.

7. The helicopter is equipped with a countermeasure dispensing system that protects it from enemy radars or infrared seekers of enemy missiles.

8. When it comes to weapons systems, a 20 mm turret gun, 70 mm rockets and air-to-air missile systems are onboard.