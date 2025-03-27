'Combined networth of Rs 98 lakh crore': 284 Indian billionaires shine in Hurun's Rich List 2025
India now has 284 billionaires, with their combined wealth reaching ₹98 lakh crore. This exceeds Saudi Arabia’s GDP. Over the past year, 175 Indian billionaires saw an increase in wealth, while 109 either saw no change or a decline.
Mumbai, which has 90 billionaires, lost its position as Asia’s billionaire capital to Shanghai, which is now home to 92 billionaires. India, however, remains the third-ranking country in terms of billionaire count, following the US and China.
Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has once again become Asia’s richest person, with a net worth of ₹8.6 lakh crore. Gautam Adani follows, having added nearly ₹1 lakh crore to his fortune, making him India’s biggest wealth gainer.
Roshni Nadar became the first Indian woman to enter the Global Top 10 Wealthiest Women rankings. This follows the transfer of a 47% stake in HCL from her father, Shiv Nadar. She is currently the fifth richest woman in the world.
India has seven billionaires under 40, primarily from Bengaluru and Mumbai. The youngest are Razorpay co-founders Shashank Kumar and Harshil Mathur, both aged 33, with a net worth of ₹8,643 crore each.
Tesla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk retained his position as the world’s richest person for the fourth time in five years, surpassing $400 billion. However, his wealth has declined by nearly $100 billion since the list’s cut-off date, partly due to Tesla’s stock fluctuations.
The Hurun Rich List includes four singers (Jay-Z, Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Paul McCartney), six athletes (Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Floyd Mayweather, LeBron James, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi), and one influencer, Kim Kardashian.
