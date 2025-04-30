Your Inner Child is Calling: 5 Ways to Heal Without Therapy

WION Web Team
Apr 30, 2025, 11:52 PM

Gentle Healing

Therapy is good to try, but these five daily practices can also help you heal childhood wounds on your own.

Write in Diary

Try to write short notes about your past habits and memories. It can help release shame, regret, anxiety, and fear gently.

Play with Children

Try to dance, write, doodle, play an old game with young children. It can reconnect you with your inner child-like innocence and imagination.

Set Boundaries

Try to say no to people or things that hurt you, and say yes to good things. This is how you save your time and energy for your future goals.

Speak with Kindness

You can try to speak to others with kindness and in a soft voice. This can aid you in nurturing your inner child and being sympathetic with others.

Visualize Your Childhood

You can try to spend 2 minutes a day, imagining and recollecting your inner child's memories. It can truly rewire you and make you active.