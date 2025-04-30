Your Inner Child is Calling: 5 Ways to Heal Without Therapy

Therapy is good to try, but these five daily practices can also help you heal childhood wounds on your own.
Try to write short notes about your past habits and memories. It can help release shame, regret, anxiety, and fear gently.
Try to dance, write, doodle, play an old game with young children. It can reconnect you with your inner child-like innocence and imagination.
Try to say no to people or things that hurt you, and say yes to good things. This is how you save your time and energy for your future goals.
You can try to speak to others with kindness and in a soft voice. This can aid you in nurturing your inner child and being sympathetic with others.
You can try to spend 2 minutes a day, imagining and recollecting your inner child's memories. It can truly rewire you and make you active.