Ice Apple - Health Benefits Of This Juicy Fruit That You Must Know

Ice apples are rich in water content, which helps increase hydration levels in the body. Especially during summer, they keep the body cool and help regulate body temperature.
This fruit is packed with essential vitamins, minerals, carbohydrates, fibre, and protein.
Ice apples have a high fibre content that helps prevent constipation. They also contain natural electrolytes that support overall digestive health.
The cooling nature of this fruit makes it ideal for maintaining body temperature during hot weather.
Ice apple is a good source of antioxidants, which help reduce the risk of chronic diseases.